Defending champion Opelka wins first match at New York Open

February 13, 2020 5:47 pm
 
UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Defending champion Reilly Opelka earned his first win of the season Thursday, beating Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4, 6-4 at the New York Open.

The third-seeded Opelka, who had a first-round bye, broke Nishioka’s serve in the final game of each set to earn his quarterfinal spot. He had dropped both matches on tour this season, blowing a two-set lead against Fabio Fognini in the Australian Open in the most recent one, and was on a five-match losing streak dating to October.

Opelka won his first career title last year on Long Island. He advanced to face Jason Jung, who upset No. 7 seed Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals for the second straight year.

No. 8 seed Kyle Edmund also reached the quarterfinals by sweeping past Dominik Koepfer 6-2, 6-4.

Top-seeded John Isner was scheduled to play his first match of the tournament later Thursday against Jordan Thompson.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

