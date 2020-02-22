Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
Defense shines as Southern U. beats Alabama St. 56-44

February 22, 2020 9:31 pm
 
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Micah Bradford recorded 12 points as Southern defeated Alabama State 56-44 on Saturday. Amel Kuljuhovic added 10 points and nine rebounds for the Jaguars, who held the Hornets to 25.5 percent shooting, the lowest mark of the season for a Southern opponent.

Ahsante Shivers had six rebounds for Southern (12-15, 9-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Kevin Holston had 13 points for the Hornets (8-18, 7-6), whose five-game winning streak came to an end. Brandon Battle added 13 rebounds.

Tobi Ewuosho, whose 13 points per game entering the contest led the Hornets, shot only 20 percent in the game (1 of 5). Leon Daniels, whose 10 points per game coming into the contest ranked second on the Hornets, shot only 14 percent in the game (1 of 7).

The Jaguars improve to 2-0 against the Hornets for the season. Southern defeated Alabama State 80-71 on Jan. 25. Southern plays Alabama A&M on the road on Monday. Alabama State matches up against Alcorn State at home on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

