Delaware 80, Drexel 72

DREXEL (12-11)

Wynter 8-21 4-4 22, Butler 8-13 1-2 18, Walton 5-14 0-0 10, Green 3-5 0-0 7, Okros 2-3 2-2 6, Juric 1-2 0-0 3, Bickerstaff 1-5 4-4 6, Washington 0-1 0-0 0, Perry 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-64 11-12 72.

DELAWARE (16-7)

Darling 10-22 3-4 27, Anderson 8-13 3-4 20, Mutts 2-6 0-1 4, Painter 7-7 5-5 20, Allen 1-7 4-6 7, McCoy 0-0 0-0 0, Goss 0-0 0-0 0, Cushing 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-56 15-20 80.

Halftime_Delaware 38-29. 3-Point Goals_Drexel 5-18 (Wynter 2-6, Butler 1-1, Green 1-2, Juric 1-2, Bickerstaff 0-1, Okros 0-1, Washington 0-1, Walton 0-4), Delaware 7-18 (Darling 4-10, Painter 1-1, Anderson 1-2, Allen 1-5). Rebounds_Drexel 31 (Butler 16), Delaware 32 (Painter 10). Assists_Drexel 12 (Wynter 4), Delaware 14 (Allen 4). Total Fouls_Drexel 17, Delaware 13. A_3,340 (5,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.