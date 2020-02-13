Delaware 81, Elon 75

DELAWARE (19-7)

Mutts 3-6 2-3 8, Painter 4-6 5-8 13, Allen 4-10 2-2 13, Anderson 6-9 1-2 13, Darling 9-16 1-1 24, Goss 2-3 0-0 4, McCoy 1-1 1-2 4, Cushing 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 29-52 14-20 81.

ELON (9-18)

Hannah 3-3 1-1 7, McIntosh 4-9 2-2 14, Wooten 2-6 0-0 5, Sheffield 9-18 2-4 24, Woods 3-4 1-2 8, Wright 3-6 0-0 9, Pack 2-5 2-2 8, Fuller 0-1 0-0 0, Poser 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 8-11 75.

Halftime_Delaware 43-38. 3-Point Goals_Delaware 9-20 (Darling 5-8, Allen 3-7, McCoy 1-1, Cushing 0-1, Mutts 0-1, Anderson 0-2), Elon 15-34 (McIntosh 4-8, Sheffield 4-10, Wright 3-4, Pack 2-4, Woods 1-2, Wooten 1-5, Fuller 0-1). Fouled Out_Hannah, Wright. Rebounds_Delaware 27 (Painter 6), Elon 21 (Sheffield 6). Assists_Delaware 12 (Anderson 5), Elon 19 (Sheffield 6). Total Fouls_Delaware 15, Elon 19. A_1,712 (1,585).

