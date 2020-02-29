Listen Live Sports

Delaware 82, UNC-Wilmington 65

February 29, 2020 9:34 pm
 
DELAWARE (21-10)

Mutts 5-6 3-4 13, Painter 5-6 0-3 10, Allen 4-8 1-2 13, Anderson 6-13 2-2 14, Darling 3-6 6-8 13, Goss 2-2 0-1 4, Cushing 4-6 0-0 11, McCoy 1-4 1-2 4. Totals 30-51 13-22 82.

UNC-WILMINGTON (10-21)

Linssen 9-12 1-1 19, Gadsden 5-8 1-1 14, Okauru 2-8 2-2 6, Phillips 5-11 2-2 12, Tolefree 2-7 2-4 6, Sims 1-9 1-1 3, Boggs 2-5 0-0 5, Jenkins 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 9-11 65.

Halftime_Delaware 41-40. 3-Point Goals_Delaware 9-24 (Allen 4-8, Cushing 3-5, Darling 1-3, McCoy 1-3, Painter 0-1, Anderson 0-4), UNC-Wilmington 4-16 (Gadsden 3-5, Boggs 1-4, Okauru 0-1, Tolefree 0-2, Sims 0-4). Fouled Out_Gadsden. Rebounds_Delaware 33 (Darling 7), UNC-Wilmington 26 (Okauru 7). Assists_Delaware 16 (Anderson 8), UNC-Wilmington 12 (Phillips 6). Total Fouls_Delaware 16, UNC-Wilmington 19. A_3,144 (6,100).

