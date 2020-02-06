Delaware 84, Towson 78

TOWSON (13-11)

Sanders 2-5 3-4 7, Tunstall 1-3 0-0 2, Betrand 9-14 2-2 23, Fobbs 6-12 3-4 19, Gibson 3-6 0-0 9, Timberlake 3-7 3-3 11, Gray 2-6 0-0 4, Dottin 0-2 0-0 0, Thompson 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 27-57 12-15 78.

DELAWARE (17-7)

Mutts 1-4 2-3 4, Painter 2-4 6-8 11, Allen 5-10 4-4 18, Anderson 2-7 6-7 10, Darling 9-16 9-10 34, Goss 1-2 0-0 2, McCoy 0-1 0-0 0, Cushing 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 22-46 27-32 84.

Halftime_Delaware 42-32. 3-Point Goals_Towson 12-26 (Fobbs 4-7, Betrand 3-5, Gibson 3-5, Timberlake 2-4, Tunstall 0-1, Gray 0-4), Delaware 13-27 (Darling 7-13, Allen 4-7, Cushing 1-1, Painter 1-2, McCoy 0-1, Anderson 0-3). Fouled Out_Sanders, Tunstall. Rebounds_Towson 25 (Timberlake 6), Delaware 28 (Painter 9). Assists_Towson 11 (Sanders 4), Delaware 14 (Anderson 8). Total Fouls_Towson 24, Delaware 14. A_4,675 (5,000).

