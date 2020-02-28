Listen Live Sports

Delaware looks to extend streak vs UNCW

February 28, 2020 6:30 am
 
Delaware (20-10, 10-7) vs. UNC Wilmington (10-20, 5-12)

Raiford G. Trask Coliseum, Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over UNC Wilmington. Delaware has won by an average of 11 points in its last five wins over the Seahawks. UNC Wilmington’s last win in the series came on March 4, 2017, a 91-82 win.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: UNC Wilmington’s Jaylen Sims, Mike Okauru and Shykeim Phillips have combined to account for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 43 percent of all Seahawks points over the last five games.DOMINANT DARLING: Nate Darling has connected on 39.8 percent of the 246 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 19 of 44 over his last five games. He’s also converted 85.8 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UNC Wilmington is 0-15 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 10-5 when it scores at least 65.

STREAK SCORING: UNC Wilmington has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 71.3 points while giving up 61.3.

DID YOU KNOW: UNC Wilmington is ranked second in the CAA with an average of 69.4 possessions per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

