Delaware St. 77, Coppin St. 68

February 1, 2020 3:52 pm
 
COPPIN ST. (6-17)

Clayton 3-7 0-0 6, Thomas 6-14 5-5 17, An.Robinson 6-17 0-0 18, Medley-Bacon 2-5 2-2 6, Williams 6-16 0-0 16, Aa.Robinson 1-3 0-0 3, James 0-1 0-0 0, Ring 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-65 7-7 68.

DELAWARE ST. (3-17)

Crosby 7-17 0-1 14, Jenneto 2-4 1-2 6, Wiley 11-15 1-2 25, Carter 6-14 4-4 17, Bennett 2-4 1-2 7, Yannick 4-5 0-1 8, Peek-Green 0-5 0-0 0, T.Gross 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-65 7-12 77.

Halftime_Delaware St. 37-34. 3-Point Goals_Coppin St. 11-37 (An.Robinson 6-17, Williams 4-11, Aa.Robinson 1-3, Ring 0-1, Thomas 0-2, Clayton 0-3), Delaware St. 6-19 (Bennett 2-3, Wiley 2-5, Carter 1-3, Jenneto 1-3, Peek-Green 0-2, Crosby 0-3). Rebounds_Coppin St. 33 (Medley-Bacon 13), Delaware St. 37 (Wiley 7). Assists_Coppin St. 13 (Clayton 6), Delaware St. 12 (Crosby 7). Total Fouls_Coppin St. 12, Delaware St. 12. A_988 (3,000).

