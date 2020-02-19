Denver looks to end streak vs Oral Roberts

Oral Roberts (14-12, 7-6) vs. Denver (5-22, 1-12)

Magness Arena, Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts looks to extend Denver’s conference losing streak to eight games. Denver’s last Summit League win came against the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks 91-76 on Jan. 18. Oral Roberts beat South Dakota by 14 at home on Saturday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Golden Eagles have been led by seniors Emmanuel Nzekwesi and Deondre Burns. E. Nzekwesi is averaging 15.1 points and 9.1 rebounds while Burns is putting up 16 points per game. The Pioneers have been led by Ade Murkey and Jase Townsend, who are scoring 17.8 and 17.1 per game, respectively.

KEY FACILITATOR: Murkey has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Denver field goals over the last three games. Murkey has 29 field goals and four assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Oral Roberts is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 14-6 when scoring at least 68.

PERFECT WHEN: Oral Roberts is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Golden Eagles are 9-12 when opponents score more than 60.

DID YOU KNOW: The Oral Roberts offense has scored 79.1 points per game this season, ranking the Golden Eagles 20th among Division I teams. The Denver defense has allowed 76.7 points per game to opponents (ranked 289th overall).

