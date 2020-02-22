DePaul 74, Georgetown 68

GEORGETOWN (15-12)

Pickett 7-16 4-4 19, Yurtseven 1-7 3-3 5, Allen 7-14 6-6 21, Blair 1-11 1-2 4, Mosely 3-4 6-6 13, Wahab 2-5 0-2 4, Ighoefe 0-0 2-2 2, Muresan 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 22-25 68.

DEPAUL (14-13)

Butz 5-5 0-3 10, Reed 5-14 2-3 12, Weems 6-11 3-4 19, Coleman-Lands 2-8 0-0 4, Moore 5-11 8-10 20, Hall 1-3 1-3 3, Lopez 1-4 0-0 2, Ongenda 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 27-60 14-23 74.

Halftime_36-36. 3-Point Goals_Georgetown 4-18 (Mosely 1-2, Allen 1-4, Pickett 1-4, Blair 1-8), DePaul 6-15 (Weems 4-5, Moore 2-5, Hall 0-1, Lopez 0-1, Reed 0-1, Coleman-Lands 0-2). Fouled Out_Blair. Rebounds_Georgetown 36 (Yurtseven, Allen 8), DePaul 33 (Reed 10). Assists_Georgetown 9 (Allen 3), DePaul 16 (Moore 7). Total Fouls_Georgetown 22, DePaul 21.

