Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

DePaul 74, Georgetown 68

February 22, 2020 11:26 pm
 
< a min read
      

GEORGETOWN (15-12)

Pickett 7-16 4-4 19, Yurtseven 1-7 3-3 5, Allen 7-14 6-6 21, Blair 1-11 1-2 4, Mosely 3-4 6-6 13, Wahab 2-5 0-2 4, Ighoefe 0-0 2-2 2, Muresan 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 22-25 68.

DEPAUL (14-13)

Butz 5-5 0-3 10, Reed 5-14 2-3 12, Weems 6-11 3-4 19, Coleman-Lands 2-8 0-0 4, Moore 5-11 8-10 20, Hall 1-3 1-3 3, Lopez 1-4 0-0 2, Ongenda 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 27-60 14-23 74.

Halftime_36-36. 3-Point Goals_Georgetown 4-18 (Mosely 1-2, Allen 1-4, Pickett 1-4, Blair 1-8), DePaul 6-15 (Weems 4-5, Moore 2-5, Hall 0-1, Lopez 0-1, Reed 0-1, Coleman-Lands 0-2). Fouled Out_Blair. Rebounds_Georgetown 36 (Yurtseven, Allen 8), DePaul 33 (Reed 10). Assists_Georgetown 9 (Allen 3), DePaul 16 (Moore 7). Total Fouls_Georgetown 22, DePaul 21.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|26 Federal Networks 2020
2|26 Biometrics for Government & Law...
2|27 Cyber Bytes Networking Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Technician learns gender of his child aboard USS Eisenhower

Today in History

1951: 22nd Amendment ratified, limits presidents to two terms