Derek Dietrich returns to Reds with minor league deal

February 12, 2020 6:55 pm
 
GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Infielder Derek Dietrich agreed to a minor league contract with the Cincinnati Reds and will report to big league spring training, a chance to rejoin a team he helped with a torrid May last season.

Dietrich became a free agent in November after finishing last season with 19 homers, 43 RBIs and a .187 batting average in 113 games. In May, he hit 12 homers, drove in 22 runs and batted .304, helping the Reds get through the loss of second baseman Scooter Gennett.

Dietrich was limited to a backup role when Gennett returned from a severe groin injury on June 28. He managed only two homers in the second half of the season.

The Reds also invited infielder Blake Trahan to camp. He played 11 games for the Reds in 2018, batting .214, and spent last season with Triple-A Louisville. He was a third-round pick in 2015.

Reds pitcher and catchers have their first workout on Saturday. The first full-squad workout is next Tuesday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

The Associated Press

