Diamondbacks 7, Athletics 3

February 23, 2020 6:38 pm
 
< a min read
      
Athletics Diamondbacks
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 3 7 3 Totals 36 7 13 7
J.Mateo dh 3 0 0 0 Jon.Jay cf 3 0 2 1
N.Mndou ph 1 0 0 0 P.Smith 1b 2 0 2 0
Lureano cf 3 0 0 0 K.Marte 2b 3 1 2 1
Bu.Reed cf 1 0 0 0 J.Rojas 2b 2 0 0 0
C.Pnder rf 1 0 1 0 Calhoun rf 1 1 0 1
Dchmann pr 2 1 1 0 T.Snder rf 2 0 0 0
S.Brown 1b 3 1 1 1 Ke.Cron 1b 3 0 0 0
R.Court 1b 1 0 0 0 Thmpson lf 2 0 0 0
S.Neuse 3b 3 0 0 0 Ja.Lamb 3b 2 0 1 0
Dvidson ss 1 0 0 0 I.Vrgas 3b 1 1 1 0
V.Mchin 2b 3 0 1 0 N.Ahmed ss 3 1 2 1
Eierman pr 1 0 0 0 D.Leyba ss 1 0 0 0
Sk.Bolt lf 1 1 0 0 Lcastro lf 3 1 0 0
J.Krzan lf 1 0 1 0 DeLuzio cf 1 0 1 1
R.Goins ss 3 0 1 1 C.Kelly c 1 1 0 0
M.White 3b 1 0 0 0 D.Vrsho c 2 0 0 0
C.Perez c 2 0 1 1 Mthisen dh 3 1 2 2
Freeman c 0 0 0 0 Se.Beer ph 1 0 0 0
Oakland 000 300 000 3
Arizona 213 000 10x 7

2B_Brown (1), Perez (1), Vargas (1). 3B_DeLuzio (1). HR_Marte (1). SB_Locastro (1). CS_Mondou (1), Deichmann (1). SF_Calhoun (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Athletics
Bassitt 1 2 2 2 2 1
Blackburn 1 2-3 7 4 4 1 0
McFarland 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Wendelken 1 0 0 0 0 0
Schultz 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kaprielian 1 1 0 0 0 2
Holmes 2 3 1 1 0 3
Diamondbacks
Ray 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 3
McKinley 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Clarke 1 2-3 3 3 3 1 1
Huff 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Green 2 2 0 0 0 2
Guerra 1 0 0 0 1 1
Lopez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Ginkel 2-3 1 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Jason Starkovich First, Brian Knight Second, Lance Barrett Third, Jansen Viscont.

T_3:15. A_9,437

