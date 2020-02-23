Diamondbacks 7, Athletics 3

|Athletics
|
|
|
|
|
|Diamondbacks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|3
|
|Totals
|36
|7
|13
|7
|
|J.Mateo dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jon.Jay cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|N.Mndou ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Smith 1b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|Lureano cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Marte 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Bu.Reed cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Rojas 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Pnder rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Calhoun rf
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
|Dchmann pr
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|T.Snder rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Brown 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Ke.Cron 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Court 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thmpson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Neuse 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ja.Lamb 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dvidson ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|I.Vrgas 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|V.Mchin 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|N.Ahmed ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Eierman pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Leyba ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sk.Bolt lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Lcastro lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Krzan lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|DeLuzio cf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|R.Goins ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|C.Kelly c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|M.White 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Vrsho c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Perez c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Mthisen dh
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Freeman c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Se.Beer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Oakland
|000
|300
|000
|—
|3
|Arizona
|213
|000
|10x
|—
|7
2B_Brown (1), Perez (1), Vargas (1). 3B_DeLuzio (1). HR_Marte (1). SB_Locastro (1). CS_Mondou (1), Deichmann (1). SF_Calhoun (1).
|Athletics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bassitt
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Blackburn
|1
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|0
|McFarland
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wendelken
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Schultz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kaprielian
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Holmes
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Diamondbacks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ray
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|McKinley
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Clarke
|1
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Huff
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Green
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Guerra
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Lopez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ginkel
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Jason Starkovich First, Brian Knight Second, Lance Barrett Third, Jansen Viscont.
T_3:15. A_9,437
