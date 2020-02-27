Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Diane dominates in CSUN’s 73-64 win over Long Beach State

February 27, 2020 12:38 am
 
< a min read
      

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Lamine Diane had 28 points and 11 rebounds as Cal State Northridge topped Long Beach State 73-64 on Wednesday night.

Diane scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds after halftime. He was particularly dominant during the Matadors’ 17-4 run in the middle of the second half that gave them control of the game. In that five-minute stretch he had 12 points, four rebounds and a steal.

Festus Ndumanya scored 14 points for Cal State Northridge (12-17, 7-6 Big West Conference). Terrell Gomez added 14 points. Darius Brown II had 11 points.

Max De Geest had 11 points for the Beach (10-19, 5-8). Colin Slater added 10 points. Chance Hunter had six rebounds.

Advertisement

The Matadors improve to 2-0 against the Beach this season. Cal State Northridge defeated Long Beach State 95-77 on Jan. 8.

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how DIA and NSA create a secure and flexible infrastructure to use AI and machine learning tools in this free webinar.

Cal State Northridge faces Cal State Fullerton at home on Saturday. Long Beach State plays at UC Davis on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound