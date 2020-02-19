Listen Live Sports

Díaz, Aguilar, Goodwin win salary arbitration cases

February 19, 2020 7:55 pm
 
PHOENIX (AP) — Houston infielder Aledmys Díaz, Miami first baseman Jesús Aguilar and Los Angeles Angels outfielder Brian Goodwin all won their salary arbitration cases Wednesday, cutting the teams’ advantage to 6-4 in decisions this year with three cases remaining.

Díaz was awarded $2.6 million by arbitrators Mark Burstein, Stephen Raymond, Gary Kendellen rather than the $2 million offered by the Astros, which matched Díaz’s salary last year.

Aguilar was given a raise from $637,500 to $2,575,000 instead of the Marlins’ figure of $2,325,000 in a decision by Jeanne Charles, Steven Wolf and Edna Francis.

Goodwin received a raise from $585,500 to $2.2 million rather than the team’s $1.85 million offer. That case was decided by Dan Brent, Melinda Gordon and Elizabeth Neumeier.

Acquired by Houston from Toronto in November 2018, Díaz hit .271 for the AL champions with nine homers and 40 RBIs in 247 plate appearances over 69 games. He was 0 for 9 with a walk in the postseason.

Goodwin hit .262 last year and set career bests with 17 homers and 47 RBIs in 458 plate appearances for the Angels, who claimed him off waivers from Kansas City last year.

Aguilar hit .236 with 12 homers and 50 RBIs in 131 games last season for Milwaukee and Tampa Bay, which acquired him on July 31 for pitcher Jake Faria. He was claimed off waivers on Dec. 2.

Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Pedro Báez had been the only player to win a decision previously this year.

Teams beat Boston pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez, Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson, Minnesota pitcher José Berríos, Milwaukee closer Josh Hader, Atlanta reliever Shane Greene and Colorado catcher Tony Wolters.

Philadelphia All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto asked for a raise from $6.05 million to $12.4 million during a hearing on Wednesday and the Phillies argued for $10 million. A decision by Kendellen, Charles and Richard Bloch is expected Thursday.

Obtained from Miami just before spring training last year, Realmuto hit .275 with 25 homers and 83 RBIs, earning his second straight All-Star selection.

Phillies reliever Héctor Neris is the lone player still scheduled for a hearing. A decision is pending for Arizona pitcher Archie Bradley, whose case was argued Tuesday.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

