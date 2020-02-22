Listen Live Sports

Dodgers 10, Giants 4

February 22, 2020 9:53 pm
 
Dodgers Giants
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 10 10 8 Totals 32 4 6 4
C.Tylor ss 2 2 1 1 S.Dggar cf 2 0 0 0
D.Pters cf 2 0 0 0 Hmilton cf 2 0 0 0
M.Muncy 2b 2 2 2 1 Lngoria 3b 2 0 0 0
Estevez 2b 2 1 1 0 P.Maris 3b 1 0 0 0
Bllnger cf 3 1 1 0 Br.Belt 1b 2 0 0 0
J.Amaya ss 1 0 0 0 Ch.Shaw 1b 2 0 0 0
A.Grcia ph 0 1 0 0 B.Posey c 2 0 0 0
Pollock dh 3 0 0 0 Jo.Bart c 1 1 1 1
Za.Reks ph 2 0 1 1 J.Davis rf 2 0 0 0
Hrnndez lf 3 1 1 2 Rbinson rf 2 0 1 0
C.Thmas rf 1 0 0 1 A.Slter lf 2 1 1 0
M.Beaty 3b 2 0 0 0 B.Guyer lf 2 0 0 0
L.Raley lf 2 1 1 0 M.Dubon ss 2 1 2 2
W.Smith c 3 0 0 0 R.Hward ss 2 1 1 1
Santana 1b 1 1 1 0 D.Slano 2b 2 0 0 0
Ed.Rios 1b 3 0 0 0 J.Mller 2b 2 0 0 0
Ro.Gale c 1 0 1 2 Dar.Ruf dh 2 0 0 0
Te.Gore rf 2 0 0 0 C.Tromp ph 0 0 0 0
McKstry 3b 2 0 0 0
Los Angeles 203 100 022 10
San Francisco 001 010 200 4

E_Davis (1), Dubon (1), Solano (1). 2B_Reks (1), Gale (1). 3B_Slater (1). HR_Taylor (1), Muncy (1), Hernandez (1), Bart (1), Dubon (1), Howard (1). CS_Robinson (1). SF_Thomas (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Dodgers
Gonsolin W, 0-0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Santana H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Sborz 1 1 1 1 0 0
Kasowski 1 0 0 0 0 1
de Geus 1 2 1 1 0 0
Guduan 1 0 0 0 0 0
Vasquez 1 3 2 2 0 0
Long 2-3 0 0 0 2 2
Broussard S, 0-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Giants
Rodriguez L, 0-0 2-3 1 2 0 1 2
Ruotolo 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 2
Adon 1 3 3 3 1 0
Jewell 1 1 1 1 1 2
Carasiti 1 0 0 0 0 3
McNutt 1 0 0 0 0 1
Navas 1 0 0 0 0 3
Cyr 1 3 2 2 0 1
Vizcaino 1 2 2 2 1 1

HBP_by_Long (Tromp).

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel First, Tom Woodring Third, Lance Barret.

T_3:05 (:15 delay). A_8,045

