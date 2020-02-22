Dodgers 10, Giants 4

|Dodgers
|
|
|
|
|
|Giants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|10
|10
|8
|
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|4
|
|C.Tylor ss
|2
|2
|1
|1
|
|S.Dggar cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Pters cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hmilton cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Muncy 2b
|2
|2
|2
|1
|
|Lngoria 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Estevez 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|P.Maris 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bllnger cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Br.Belt 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Amaya ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ch.Shaw 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Grcia ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|B.Posey c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pollock dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jo.Bart c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Za.Reks ph
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|J.Davis rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Rbinson rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Thmas rf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|A.Slter lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|M.Beaty 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Guyer lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Raley lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|M.Dubon ss
|2
|1
|2
|2
|
|W.Smith c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Hward ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Santana 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|D.Slano 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ed.Rios 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Mller 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ro.Gale c
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
|Dar.Ruf dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Te.Gore rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Tromp ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKstry 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|203
|100
|022
|—
|10
|San Francisco
|001
|010
|200
|—
|4
E_Davis (1), Dubon (1), Solano (1). 2B_Reks (1), Gale (1). 3B_Slater (1). HR_Taylor (1), Muncy (1), Hernandez (1), Bart (1), Dubon (1), Howard (1). CS_Robinson (1). SF_Thomas (1).
|Dodgers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gonsolin W, 0-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Santana H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sborz
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kasowski
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|de Geus
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Guduan
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vasquez
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Long
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Broussard S, 0-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Giants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodriguez L, 0-0
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Ruotolo
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garcia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Adon
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Jewell
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Carasiti
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|McNutt
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Navas
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Cyr
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Vizcaino
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
HBP_by_Long (Tromp).
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel First, Tom Woodring Third, Lance Barret.
T_3:05 (:15 delay). A_8,045
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.