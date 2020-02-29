Dodgers 14, Rockies 2

|Dodgers
|
|
|
|
|
|Rockies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|40
|14
|13
|14
|
|Totals
|29
|2
|4
|2
|
|C.Sager ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Da.Dahl cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Amaya ph
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Stamets ss
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Hrnndez cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|T.Story ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kendall ph
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|C.Rbago c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Bllnger 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Blckmon rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santana 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Tapia rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Beaty 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|R.Vlade 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Peter 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arenado 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Brnes c
|3
|1
|2
|3
|
|C.Glden pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ro.Gale c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McMahon 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Za.Reks lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|C.Wlker 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cadrado lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Desmond lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Thmas rf
|3
|2
|2
|3
|
|Yo.Daza lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yurchak 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hlliard dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Grcia dh
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|B.Srven ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Brman ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|El.Diaz c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|McKstry 2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Boswell 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|M.Lipka rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Fuentes 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|M.Grber lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Los Angeles
|010
|0110
|200
|—
|14
|Colorado
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
E_Stamets (1). LOB_Los Angeles 4, Colorado 3. 2B_Hernandez (1), Santana (1), Reks (4), McKinstry (1), Boswell (2). 3B_Kendall (1), Diaz (1). HR_Barnes (1), Reks (1), Thomas 2 (4).
|Dodgers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Buehler W, 1-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kelly H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Graterol H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lobstein
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Sheffield
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Sborz
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Vizcaya
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rockies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lambert L, 0-1
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Gonzalez
|2
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Almonte
|
|1-3
|6
|8
|8
|2
|0
|Collins
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Diaz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tinoco
|1
|
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Kinley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pazos
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Almonte, Tinoco.
PB_Gale.
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson First, Jeff Nelson Second, Mark Carlson Third, Mark Ripperge.
T_3:10. A_10,063
