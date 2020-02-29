Dodgers 14, Rockies 2

Dodgers Rockies ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 40 14 13 14 Totals 29 2 4 2 C.Sager ss 2 1 0 0 Da.Dahl cf 3 0 0 0 J.Amaya ph 2 1 1 1 Stamets ss 1 0 0 1 Hrnndez cf 3 1 1 2 T.Story ss 3 0 0 0 Kendall ph 2 0 1 2 C.Rbago c 1 0 1 1 Bllnger 1b 3 0 0 1 Blckmon rf 2 0 0 0 Santana 3b 2 0 1 0 R.Tapia rf 1 0 0 0 M.Beaty 3b 1 1 0 0 R.Vlade 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Peter 2b 2 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 2 0 0 0 A.Brnes c 3 1 2 3 C.Glden pr 1 0 0 0 Ro.Gale c 2 0 0 0 McMahon 2b 1 0 0 0 Za.Reks lf 3 2 2 1 C.Wlker 1b 2 0 0 0 Cadrado lf 2 0 0 0 Desmond lf 2 0 0 0 C.Thmas rf 3 2 2 3 Yo.Daza lf 1 0 0 0 Yurchak 1b 2 0 0 0 Hlliard dh 2 0 0 0 A.Grcia dh 2 2 1 0 B.Srven ph 1 0 0 0 S.Brman ph 2 0 0 0 El.Diaz c 2 0 1 0 McKstry 2b 3 2 2 1 Boswell 2b 1 1 1 0 M.Lipka rf 1 1 0 0 Fuentes 1b 2 0 1 0 M.Grber lf 0 1 0 0

Los Angeles 010 0110 200 — 14 Colorado 000 000 020 — 2

E_Stamets (1). LOB_Los Angeles 4, Colorado 3. 2B_Hernandez (1), Santana (1), Reks (4), McKinstry (1), Boswell (2). 3B_Kendall (1), Diaz (1). HR_Barnes (1), Reks (1), Thomas 2 (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Dodgers Buehler W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 0 2 Kelly H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Graterol H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Lobstein 2 1 0 0 1 3 Sheffield 1 0 0 0 1 0 Sborz 1 2 2 2 1 0 Vizcaya 1 0 0 0 0 2

Rockies Lambert L, 0-1 2 1 1 1 0 2 Gonzalez 2 1-3 3 3 3 2 1 Almonte 1-3 6 8 8 2 0 Collins 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Diaz 1 1 0 0 0 1 Tinoco 1 1 2 0 1 2 Kinley 1 0 0 0 0 1 Pazos 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Almonte, Tinoco.

PB_Gale.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson First, Jeff Nelson Second, Mark Carlson Third, Mark Ripperge.

T_3:10. A_10,063

