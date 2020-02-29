Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Dodgers 14, Rockies 2

February 29, 2020 6:43 pm
 
< a min read
      
Dodgers Rockies
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 14 13 14 Totals 29 2 4 2
C.Sager ss 2 1 0 0 Da.Dahl cf 3 0 0 0
J.Amaya ph 2 1 1 1 Stamets ss 1 0 0 1
Hrnndez cf 3 1 1 2 T.Story ss 3 0 0 0
Kendall ph 2 0 1 2 C.Rbago c 1 0 1 1
Bllnger 1b 3 0 0 1 Blckmon rf 2 0 0 0
Santana 3b 2 0 1 0 R.Tapia rf 1 0 0 0
M.Beaty 3b 1 1 0 0 R.Vlade 3b 1 0 0 0
J.Peter 2b 2 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 2 0 0 0
A.Brnes c 3 1 2 3 C.Glden pr 1 0 0 0
Ro.Gale c 2 0 0 0 McMahon 2b 1 0 0 0
Za.Reks lf 3 2 2 1 C.Wlker 1b 2 0 0 0
Cadrado lf 2 0 0 0 Desmond lf 2 0 0 0
C.Thmas rf 3 2 2 3 Yo.Daza lf 1 0 0 0
Yurchak 1b 2 0 0 0 Hlliard dh 2 0 0 0
A.Grcia dh 2 2 1 0 B.Srven ph 1 0 0 0
S.Brman ph 2 0 0 0 El.Diaz c 2 0 1 0
McKstry 2b 3 2 2 1 Boswell 2b 1 1 1 0
M.Lipka rf 1 1 0 0 Fuentes 1b 2 0 1 0
M.Grber lf 0 1 0 0
Los Angeles 010 0110 200 14
Colorado 000 000 020 2

E_Stamets (1). LOB_Los Angeles 4, Colorado 3. 2B_Hernandez (1), Santana (1), Reks (4), McKinstry (1), Boswell (2). 3B_Kendall (1), Diaz (1). HR_Barnes (1), Reks (1), Thomas 2 (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Dodgers
Buehler W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 0 2
Kelly H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Graterol H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Lobstein 2 1 0 0 1 3
Sheffield 1 0 0 0 1 0
Sborz 1 2 2 2 1 0
Vizcaya 1 0 0 0 0 2
Rockies
Lambert L, 0-1 2 1 1 1 0 2
Gonzalez 2 1-3 3 3 3 2 1
Almonte 1-3 6 8 8 2 0
Collins 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Diaz 1 1 0 0 0 1
Tinoco 1 1 2 0 1 2
Kinley 1 0 0 0 0 1
Pazos 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Almonte, Tinoco.

PB_Gale.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson First, Jeff Nelson Second, Mark Carlson Third, Mark Ripperge.

T_3:10. A_10,063

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|4 Splunk GovSummit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen stationed in Japan paint mural to honor fallen comrades

Today in History

1829: Andrew Jackson holds wild 'open house' for inauguration