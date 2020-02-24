Dodgers 2, White Sox 2

White Sox Dodgers ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 2 8 2 Totals 34 2 7 2 A.Engel cf 3 0 0 0 M.Betts rf 3 0 2 0 Gnzalez cf 0 0 0 0 Ro.Gale c 1 0 0 0 Mendick ss 3 0 0 0 M.Muncy 2b 3 0 0 0 A.Rmine ss 1 0 0 0 Kendall cf 1 0 0 0 Dlmnico lf 3 0 3 0 Bllnger cf 2 0 1 0 Brugman pr 1 0 0 0 C.Thmas rf 2 1 1 1 Encrncn dh 2 0 0 0 Hrnndez lf 2 0 0 0 D.Palka ph 2 0 0 0 L.Raley lf 2 0 1 0 Collins c 2 0 0 0 W.Smith c 2 0 0 0 Mrcedes c 2 1 2 1 T.White 1b 2 0 0 0 A.Vughn 1b 2 0 1 0 M.Beaty 3b 2 0 0 0 R.Trres pr 1 1 0 0 Estevez 2b 2 1 1 1 Mdrigal 2b 3 0 0 0 Ed.Rios 1b 2 0 1 0 G.Shets 1b 1 0 1 0 Santana 3b 2 0 0 0 Cthbert 3b 1 0 0 0 D.Pters dh 2 0 0 0 M.Skole 3b 2 0 1 1 Za.Reks ph 2 0 0 0 Rthrfrd rf 3 0 0 0 McKstry ss 1 0 0 0 M.Adlfo rf 1 0 0 0 J.Amaya ss 1 0 0 0

Chicago 000 000 101 — 2 Los Angeles 000 002 000 — 2

2B_Delmonico 2 (2), Vaughn (1), Skole (1), Bellinger (1), Raley (1). HR_Mercedes (1), Thomas (1), Estevez (1). CS_Rutherford (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

White Sox McRae 2 0 0 0 0 1 Mejia 2 2 0 0 0 2 Marshall 1 2 0 0 0 0 Hamilton 1 2 2 2 0 1 Heuer 1 0 0 0 1 1 Lindgren 1 1 0 0 0 1 Kincanon 1 0 0 0 0 1

Dodgers Stripling 1 1 0 0 0 2 Floro 1 0 0 0 0 1 Kolarek 1 0 0 0 0 1 Ramos 1 1 0 0 0 1 Lobstein 1 0 0 0 0 0 Uceta 1 1 0 0 0 1 Curry H, 0 1 2 1 1 0 0 Boyle H, 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 Holmes BS, 0-0 1 3 1 1 0 1

HBP_by_Mejia (McKinstry), Kolarek (Vaughn), Lobstein (Cuthbert).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney First, Todd Tichenor Second, Pat Hoberg Third, Jansen Viscont.

T_2:55. A_5,365

