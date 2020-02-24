Listen Live Sports

Dodgers 2, White Sox 2

February 24, 2020 6:18 pm
 
< a min read
      
White Sox Dodgers
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 2 8 2 Totals 34 2 7 2
A.Engel cf 3 0 0 0 M.Betts rf 3 0 2 0
Gnzalez cf 0 0 0 0 Ro.Gale c 1 0 0 0
Mendick ss 3 0 0 0 M.Muncy 2b 3 0 0 0
A.Rmine ss 1 0 0 0 Kendall cf 1 0 0 0
Dlmnico lf 3 0 3 0 Bllnger cf 2 0 1 0
Brugman pr 1 0 0 0 C.Thmas rf 2 1 1 1
Encrncn dh 2 0 0 0 Hrnndez lf 2 0 0 0
D.Palka ph 2 0 0 0 L.Raley lf 2 0 1 0
Collins c 2 0 0 0 W.Smith c 2 0 0 0
Mrcedes c 2 1 2 1 T.White 1b 2 0 0 0
A.Vughn 1b 2 0 1 0 M.Beaty 3b 2 0 0 0
R.Trres pr 1 1 0 0 Estevez 2b 2 1 1 1
Mdrigal 2b 3 0 0 0 Ed.Rios 1b 2 0 1 0
G.Shets 1b 1 0 1 0 Santana 3b 2 0 0 0
Cthbert 3b 1 0 0 0 D.Pters dh 2 0 0 0
M.Skole 3b 2 0 1 1 Za.Reks ph 2 0 0 0
Rthrfrd rf 3 0 0 0 McKstry ss 1 0 0 0
M.Adlfo rf 1 0 0 0 J.Amaya ss 1 0 0 0
Chicago 000 000 101 2
Los Angeles 000 002 000 2

2B_Delmonico 2 (2), Vaughn (1), Skole (1), Bellinger (1), Raley (1). HR_Mercedes (1), Thomas (1), Estevez (1). CS_Rutherford (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
White Sox
McRae 2 0 0 0 0 1
Mejia 2 2 0 0 0 2
Marshall 1 2 0 0 0 0
Hamilton 1 2 2 2 0 1
Heuer 1 0 0 0 1 1
Lindgren 1 1 0 0 0 1
Kincanon 1 0 0 0 0 1
Dodgers
Stripling 1 1 0 0 0 2
Floro 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kolarek 1 0 0 0 0 1
Ramos 1 1 0 0 0 1
Lobstein 1 0 0 0 0 0
Uceta 1 1 0 0 0 1
Curry H, 0 1 2 1 1 0 0
Boyle H, 0 1 0 0 0 1 2
Holmes BS, 0-0 1 3 1 1 0 1

HBP_by_Mejia (McKinstry), Kolarek (Vaughn), Lobstein (Cuthbert).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney First, Todd Tichenor Second, Pat Hoberg Third, Jansen Viscont.

T_2:55. A_5,365

