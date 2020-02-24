Dodgers 2, White Sox 2

|White Sox
|
|
|
|
|
|Dodgers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|
|A.Engel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Betts rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Gnzalez cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ro.Gale c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mendick ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Muncy 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Rmine ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kendall cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dlmnico lf
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
|Bllnger cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brugman pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Thmas rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Encrncn dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Palka ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Raley lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Collins c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Smith c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrcedes c
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|T.White 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Vughn 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Beaty 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Trres pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Estevez 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mdrigal 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ed.Rios 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|G.Shets 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Santana 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cthbert 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Pters dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Skole 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Za.Reks ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rthrfrd rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKstry ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Adlfo rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Amaya ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chicago
|000
|000
|101
|—
|2
|Los Angeles
|000
|002
|000
|—
|2
2B_Delmonico 2 (2), Vaughn (1), Skole (1), Bellinger (1), Raley (1). HR_Mercedes (1), Thomas (1), Estevez (1). CS_Rutherford (1).
|White Sox
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McRae
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mejia
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Marshall
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hamilton
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Heuer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Lindgren
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kincanon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Dodgers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stripling
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Floro
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kolarek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ramos
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lobstein
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Uceta
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Curry H, 0
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Boyle H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Holmes BS, 0-0
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
HBP_by_Mejia (McKinstry), Kolarek (Vaughn), Lobstein (Cuthbert).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney First, Todd Tichenor Second, Pat Hoberg Third, Jansen Viscont.
T_2:55. A_5,365
