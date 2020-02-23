Dodgers 4, Cubs 2

Cubs Dodgers ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 29 4 6 3 Ia.Happ cf 3 0 1 0 M.Betts rf 2 0 0 1 I.Mller cf 1 0 1 1 J.Amaya ss 0 1 0 0 Schwrbr lf 3 0 0 0 C.Sager ss 3 0 1 0 J.Young 1b 1 0 0 0 A.Grcia lf 0 0 0 0 Cratini c 2 1 2 1 J.Trner 3b 1 1 0 0 M.Amaya c 2 0 0 0 D.Pters cf 2 0 1 2 H.Perez 3b 3 0 0 0 Pollock cf 2 0 0 0 Higgins 3b 1 0 0 0 Estevez 2b 2 0 0 0 Phegley dh 2 0 0 0 C.Tylor dh 2 0 0 0 J.Preda ph 1 0 0 0 Za.Reks ph 1 0 0 0 Dscalso 2b 2 0 0 0 A.Brnes c 2 0 1 0 C.Asaje 2b 2 0 0 0 Ed.Rios 1b 1 0 0 0 Hoerner ss 2 0 0 0 Gav.Lux 2b 2 1 1 0 Z.Short ss 1 0 0 0 McKstry rf 2 0 1 0 N.Cevas rf 2 0 0 0 T.White 1b 2 0 0 0 R.Grcia rf 1 1 1 0 Santana 3b 1 1 0 0 C.Jseph 1b 2 0 0 0 L.Raley lf 2 0 1 0 Gmbrone lf 1 0 1 0 Lobaton c 2 0 0 0

Chicago 000 100 010 — 2 Los Angeles 000 110 20x — 4

E_Joseph (1). 2B_Caratini (1), Peters (1). HR_Caratini (1). SF_Betts (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cubs Chatwood 1 1 0 0 0 0 Rea 2 1 0 0 0 0 Megill BS, 0-0 1 0 1 1 1 1 Taylor L, 0-0 1 2 1 1 0 1 Short 1 0 0 0 1 1 Simpson 2-3 0 2 2 2 2 Effross 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 De La Cruz 1 1 0 0 1 2

Dodgers Wood 1 1 0 0 0 2 Jansen 1 0 0 0 0 2 Ferguson 1 0 0 0 0 0 Sheffield 1 1 1 1 0 2 White W, 0-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Drury H, 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 Moseley H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Ferguson H, 0 1 3 1 1 0 3 Salow S, 0-0 1 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_by_Simpson (Garcia).

WP_Megill, Simpson, Wood.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox First, Bruce Dreckman Second, Stu Scheurwater Third, John Baco.

T_2:39. A_13,282

