Dodgers 4, Cubs 2

|Cubs
|
|
|
|
|
|Dodgers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|29
|4
|6
|3
|
|Ia.Happ cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Betts rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|I.Mller cf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|J.Amaya ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Schwrbr lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Sager ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Young 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Grcia lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cratini c
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|J.Trner 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|M.Amaya c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Pters cf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|H.Perez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pollock cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Higgins 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Estevez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Phegley dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Tylor dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Preda ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Za.Reks ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dscalso 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Brnes c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Asaje 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ed.Rios 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoerner ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gav.Lux 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Z.Short ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKstry rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|N.Cevas rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.White 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Grcia rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Santana 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|C.Jseph 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Raley lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gmbrone lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lobaton c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chicago
|000
|100
|010
|—
|2
|Los Angeles
|000
|110
|20x
|—
|4
E_Joseph (1). 2B_Caratini (1), Peters (1). HR_Caratini (1). SF_Betts (1).
|Cubs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chatwood
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rea
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Megill BS, 0-0
|1
|
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Taylor L, 0-0
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Short
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Simpson
|
|2-3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Effross
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|De La Cruz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Dodgers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wood
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jansen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ferguson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sheffield
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|White W, 0-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Drury H, 0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Moseley H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ferguson H, 0
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Salow S, 0-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_by_Simpson (Garcia).
WP_Megill, Simpson, Wood.
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox First, Bruce Dreckman Second, Stu Scheurwater Third, John Baco.
T_2:39. A_13,282
