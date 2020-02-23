Listen Live Sports

Dodgers 4, Cubs 2

February 23, 2020 6:17 pm
 
< a min read
      
Cubs Dodgers
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 29 4 6 3
Ia.Happ cf 3 0 1 0 M.Betts rf 2 0 0 1
I.Mller cf 1 0 1 1 J.Amaya ss 0 1 0 0
Schwrbr lf 3 0 0 0 C.Sager ss 3 0 1 0
J.Young 1b 1 0 0 0 A.Grcia lf 0 0 0 0
Cratini c 2 1 2 1 J.Trner 3b 1 1 0 0
M.Amaya c 2 0 0 0 D.Pters cf 2 0 1 2
H.Perez 3b 3 0 0 0 Pollock cf 2 0 0 0
Higgins 3b 1 0 0 0 Estevez 2b 2 0 0 0
Phegley dh 2 0 0 0 C.Tylor dh 2 0 0 0
J.Preda ph 1 0 0 0 Za.Reks ph 1 0 0 0
Dscalso 2b 2 0 0 0 A.Brnes c 2 0 1 0
C.Asaje 2b 2 0 0 0 Ed.Rios 1b 1 0 0 0
Hoerner ss 2 0 0 0 Gav.Lux 2b 2 1 1 0
Z.Short ss 1 0 0 0 McKstry rf 2 0 1 0
N.Cevas rf 2 0 0 0 T.White 1b 2 0 0 0
R.Grcia rf 1 1 1 0 Santana 3b 1 1 0 0
C.Jseph 1b 2 0 0 0 L.Raley lf 2 0 1 0
Gmbrone lf 1 0 1 0 Lobaton c 2 0 0 0
Chicago 000 100 010 2
Los Angeles 000 110 20x 4

E_Joseph (1). 2B_Caratini (1), Peters (1). HR_Caratini (1). SF_Betts (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cubs
Chatwood 1 1 0 0 0 0
Rea 2 1 0 0 0 0
Megill BS, 0-0 1 0 1 1 1 1
Taylor L, 0-0 1 2 1 1 0 1
Short 1 0 0 0 1 1
Simpson 2-3 0 2 2 2 2
Effross 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
De La Cruz 1 1 0 0 1 2
Dodgers
Wood 1 1 0 0 0 2
Jansen 1 0 0 0 0 2
Ferguson 1 0 0 0 0 0
Sheffield 1 1 1 1 0 2
White W, 0-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Drury H, 0 1 1 0 0 0 1
Moseley H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Ferguson H, 0 1 3 1 1 0 3
Salow S, 0-0 1 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_by_Simpson (Garcia).

WP_Megill, Simpson, Wood.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox First, Bruce Dreckman Second, Stu Scheurwater Third, John Baco.

T_2:39. A_13,282

