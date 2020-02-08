Listen Live Sports

Domask hits winner, Benson scores 24 in win for So. Illinois

February 8, 2020 11:06 pm
 
CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Marcus Domask scored the last three points of the game, including the winning jumper as time expired and Southern Illinois defeated Missouri State 68-66 on Saturday night.

Domask made the first but missed the second free throw, tying the game at 66 with 37 seconds left. Missouri State missed two long jumpers on its ensuing possession and Southern Illinois called timeout after grabbing the second rebound with four seconds remaining.

Domask took a long inbound pass from Ronnie Suggs, turned into a double-team and hit a 17-footer for the winning points.

Domask’s shot overshadowed a career-high 24 points from Barret Benson as Southern Illinois stretched its winning streak to seven games.

Domask finished with 18 points for Southern Illinois (15-10, 9-3 Missouri Valley Conference).

Josh Hall had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Bears (11-14, 5-7). Gaige Prim added 16 points. Tulio Da Silva had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Southern Illinois plays at Valparaiso on Wednesday. Missouri State plays Drake at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

