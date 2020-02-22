Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Dotson leads Western Carolina past The Citadel, 96-84

February 22, 2020 10:35 pm
 
< a min read
      

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Carlos Dotson had 23 points and 10 rebounds as Western Carolina beat The Citadel 96-84 on Saturday night.

Dotson hit 9 of 11 from the free throw line. Matt Halvorsen added 21 points and Mason Faulkner had 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Western Carolina (17-10, 9-7 Southern Conference). Onno Steger added 12 points.

Fletcher Abee scored a season-high 28 points for the Bulldogs (6-21, 0-16), whose losing streak reached 16 games. Kaelon Harris added 22 points. Tyson Batiste had 17 points, six rebounds and six assists.

The Catamounts improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs on the season. Western Carolina defeated The Citadel 86-82 on Jan. 4. Western Carolina takes on Samford at home on Wednesday. The Citadel matches up against Mercer at home on Wednesday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how DIA and NSA create a secure and flexible infrastructure to use AI and machine learning tools in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|26 Federal Networks 2020
2|26 Biometrics for Government & Law...
2|27 Cyber Bytes Networking Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Technician learns gender of his child aboard USS Eisenhower

Today in History

1951: 22nd Amendment ratified, limits presidents to two terms