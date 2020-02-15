Listen Live Sports

Dotson’s double-double sends W. Carolina past Wofford

February 15, 2020 9:53 pm
 
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Carlos Dotson scored 25 points with 12 rebounds and Mason Faulkner scored 23 with seven rebounds and six assists and Western Carolina beat Wofford 80-74 on Saturday.

The Catamounts (16-9, 8-6 Southern Conference) ended a two-game skid while Wofford (16-11, 8-6) now has dropped three straight after three consecutive wins.

Isaiah Bigelow made back-to-back 3-pointers and Wofford led 57-56. Xavier Cook responded with a layup, Dotson followed with his own and Western Carolina led the rest of the way. The Catamounts made 9 of 10 from the foul line in the final 1:50. Faulkner made 6 of 6.

Onno Steger scored 12 and Travion McCray scored 10. The Catamounts made 29 of 52 (55.8%), including 10 of 20 from 3, and 12 of 13 total foul shots.

Nathan Hoover led Woffrd with 19 points, Storm Murphy 12 and Trevor Stump 11.

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

