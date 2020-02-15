Dotson’s double-double sends W. Carolina past Wofford

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Carlos Dotson scored 25 points with 12 rebounds and Mason Faulkner scored 23 with seven rebounds and six assists and Western Carolina beat Wofford 80-74 on Saturday.

The Catamounts (16-9, 8-6 Southern Conference) ended a two-game skid while Wofford (16-11, 8-6) now has dropped three straight after three consecutive wins.

Isaiah Bigelow made back-to-back 3-pointers and Wofford led 57-56. Xavier Cook responded with a layup, Dotson followed with his own and Western Carolina led the rest of the way. The Catamounts made 9 of 10 from the foul line in the final 1:50. Faulkner made 6 of 6.

Onno Steger scored 12 and Travion McCray scored 10. The Catamounts made 29 of 52 (55.8%), including 10 of 20 from 3, and 12 of 13 total foul shots.

Advertisement

Nathan Hoover led Woffrd with 19 points, Storm Murphy 12 and Trevor Stump 11.

___

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.