Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Dove leads UT-Martin past E. Illinois 80-79 in OT

February 15, 2020 7:39 pm
 
< a min read
      

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Quintin Dove had 32 points and 10 rebounds and Derek Hawthorne Jr. hit a pull-up 3-pointer as time expired in overtime as UT Martin narrowly defeated Eastern Illinois 80-79 on Saturday.

Dove hit 12 of 16 shots.

Hawthorne had 18 points and nine rebounds for UT Martin (8-17, 4-10 Ohio Valley Conference). Eman Sertovic added 14 points. Ja’Darius Harris had six assists.

Josiah Wallace had 20 points for the Panthers (12-14, 5-9). Mack Smith added 19 points. Jordan Skipper-Brown had 14 points and 13 rebounds. George Dixon had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Advertisement

The Skyhawks evened the season series against the Panthers with the win. Eastern Illinois defeated UT Martin 95-83 on Jan. 23. UT Martin plays Tennessee Tech on the road on Thursday. Eastern Illinois faces Murray State at home on Thursday.

        Insight by EY: Experts address how they are transforming their agencies by addressing their mission and vision in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|17 AI in Government Feb 2020 Event with...
2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VP disembarks Air Force Two at Charleston Air Force Base

Today in History

1801: Thomas Jefferson elected third president of United States