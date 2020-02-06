Listen Live Sports

Doyle sets record, No. 20 Iowa women top Nebraska 76-60

February 6, 2020 9:59 pm
 
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Monika Czinano scored 23 points and Kathleen Doyle, with a school assist record, and Amanda Ollinger had double-doubles as No. 20 Iowa avenged an early Big Ten Conference loss with a 76-60 win over Nebraska on Thursday night.

Doyle distributed a single-game record 15 assists with 15 points and Ollinger scored 11 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. The Hawkeyes (19-4, 10-2), who have won 33 straight at home, lost 78-69 at Nebraska. Their last home loss was to Nebraska on Jan. 28, 2018.

Iowa outscored the Cornhuskers 22-13 in the third quarter to open a 57-45 lead and Nebraska never got within single figures.

The Hawkeyes went 8 of 16 from the field with a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter, while Nebraska shot just 31% in the second half, going 4 of 17 behind the arc while Iowa was 4 of 7.

Leigha Brown led the Cornhuskers (15-8, 5-7), who have lost three straight, with 20 points. Hannah Whitish added 14 points and Kate Cain scored 12 with seven rebounds and five blocks, which pushed her school record for a career to 254.

