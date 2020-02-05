Drake 73, Bradley 60

BRADLEY (15-9)

Henry 3-8 5-6 12, Boya 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 7-14 10-12 24, Kennell 4-9 2-2 11, Kingsby 1-7 0-0 3, Tahvanainen 2-7 0-0 6, A.Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Bar 1-4 0-0 2, Houpt 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 19-52 17-20 60.

DRAKE (16-8)

Robbins 9-12 10-11 29, Jackson 0-3 0-0 0, A.Murphy 3-6 2-4 8, Penn 3-5 4-4 10, Wilkins 1-5 0-0 2, Sturtz 4-6 3-6 12, N.Thomas 3-10 2-2 9, Pilipovic 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 24-48 21-27 73.

Halftime_Drake 34-24. 3-Point Goals_Bradley 5-20 (Tahvanainen 2-6, Kingsby 1-2, Henry 1-3, Kennell 1-4, Houpt 0-1, Brown 0-4), Drake 4-17 (Pilipovic 1-1, Robbins 1-1, Sturtz 1-1, N.Thomas 1-6, Penn 0-1, A.Murphy 0-2, Wilkins 0-2, Jackson 0-3). Fouled Out_Henry, Boya. Rebounds_Bradley 26 (Henry 11), Drake 29 (Robbins, Sturtz 7). Assists_Bradley 5 (Henry, Brown, Kennell, Kingsby, A.Thomas 1), Drake 13 (N.Thomas 4). Total Fouls_Bradley 24, Drake 19. A_3,328 (7,152).

