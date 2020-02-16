Drake 85, Evansville 80

EVANSVILLE (9-18)

Hall 1-7 2-2 4, Kuhlman 6-12 0-0 17, Cunliffe 9-16 4-4 25, Newton 4-4 1-1 11, Riley 2-6 6-7 10, Frederking 3-3 0-0 8, Givance 1-5 0-0 2, Labinowicz 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 27-56 13-14 80.

DRAKE (17-10)

Robbins 5-12 5-8 15, Jackson 1-1 0-0 3, A.Murphy 5-7 10-13 20, Penn 6-10 7-8 19, Wilkins 2-6 4-4 8, Sturtz 3-3 5-7 11, Thomas 3-5 1-2 9, Pilipovic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-45 32-42 85.

Halftime_Evansville 40-34. 3-Point Goals_Evansville 13-27 (Kuhlman 5-9, Cunliffe 3-6, Frederking 2-2, Newton 2-2, Labinowicz 1-1, Givance 0-1, Riley 0-1, Hall 0-5), Drake 3-12 (Thomas 2-3, Jackson 1-1, A.Murphy 0-1, Penn 0-1, Pilipovic 0-1, Robbins 0-1, Wilkins 0-4). Fouled Out_Kuhlman, Cunliffe. Rebounds_Evansville 17 (Cunliffe 6), Drake 33 (A.Murphy 13). Assists_Evansville 16 (Riley 7), Drake 12 (Penn 5). Total Fouls_Evansville 25, Drake 16. A_4,067 (7,152).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.