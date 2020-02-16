Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Drake 85, Evansville 80

February 16, 2020 6:10 pm
 
< a min read
      

EVANSVILLE (9-18)

Hall 1-7 2-2 4, Kuhlman 6-12 0-0 17, Cunliffe 9-16 4-4 25, Newton 4-4 1-1 11, Riley 2-6 6-7 10, Frederking 3-3 0-0 8, Givance 1-5 0-0 2, Labinowicz 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 27-56 13-14 80.

DRAKE (17-10)

Robbins 5-12 5-8 15, Jackson 1-1 0-0 3, A.Murphy 5-7 10-13 20, Penn 6-10 7-8 19, Wilkins 2-6 4-4 8, Sturtz 3-3 5-7 11, Thomas 3-5 1-2 9, Pilipovic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-45 32-42 85.

Halftime_Evansville 40-34. 3-Point Goals_Evansville 13-27 (Kuhlman 5-9, Cunliffe 3-6, Frederking 2-2, Newton 2-2, Labinowicz 1-1, Givance 0-1, Riley 0-1, Hall 0-5), Drake 3-12 (Thomas 2-3, Jackson 1-1, A.Murphy 0-1, Penn 0-1, Pilipovic 0-1, Robbins 0-1, Wilkins 0-4). Fouled Out_Kuhlman, Cunliffe. Rebounds_Evansville 17 (Cunliffe 6), Drake 33 (A.Murphy 13). Assists_Evansville 16 (Riley 7), Drake 12 (Penn 5). Total Fouls_Evansville 25, Drake 16. A_4,067 (7,152).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Loadmasters secure, off-load cargo on board an aircraft

Today in History

1841: First continuous filibuster in the Senate begins