Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved.

 
 
Drake lifts Presbyterian past Charleston Southern 76-65

February 29, 2020 7:13 pm
 
CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Ben Drake scored 21 points with 11 rebounds and Presbyterian beat Charleston Southern 76-65 on Saturday in a regular-season finale.

Cory Hightower scored 15 with eight boards and JC Younger added 13 points for the Blue Hose (10-21, 7-11 Big South Conference), who ended a six-game skid. Kody Shubert had seven assists.

Ty Jones scored 19 points with seven rebounds and three assists for the Buccaneers (13-17, 7-11), who have lost four straight. Deontaye Buskey scored 19 points and Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 11 and three blocks.

The Blue Hose leveled the season series against the Buccaneers with the win. Charleston Southern defeated Presbyterian 74-66 on Jan. 23.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

