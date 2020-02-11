Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Drake looks to extend streak vs Missouri St.

February 11, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

Drake (16-9, 6-6) vs. Missouri State (11-14, 5-7)

JQH Arena, Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Missouri State. Drake has won by an average of 6 points in its last five wins over the Bears. Missouri State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 18, 2017, a 76-73 win.

.CLUTCH COOK: Keandre Cook has connected on 40.5 percent of the 126 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 24 over his last five games. He’s also made 81.6 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

SLIPPING AT 71: Missouri State is 0-9 this year when it allows 71 points or more and 11-5 when holding opponents to fewer than 71.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Bears are 7-0 when they record eight or more steals and 4-14 when they fall shy of that mark. The Bulldogs are 7-0 when at least five of their players score in double-figures and 9-9 on the year otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: Missouri State is ranked second among MVC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31 percent. The Bears have averaged 10.4 offensive boards per game and 12.3 per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it your device today and never miss a beat.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|11 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|11 CompTIA on the Hill 2020
2|11 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army's new Enhanced Night Vision Goggles

Today in History

1973: Release of POWs in Hanoi begins