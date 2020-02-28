Listen Live Sports

Drake seeks revenge on Northern Iowa

February 28, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

Northern Iowa (24-5, 13-4) vs. Drake (18-12, 8-9)

Knapp Center, Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa goes for the season sweep over Drake after winning the previous matchup in Cedar Falls. The teams last met on Feb. 8, when Drake made only six foul shots on nine attempts while the Panthers went 20 for 26 en route to a 10-point victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Northern Iowa’s AJ Green, Isaiah Brown and Spencer Haldeman have collectively scored 49 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 56 percent of all Panthers scoring over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Roman Penn has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Drake field goals over the last three games. Penn has 12 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Drake has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 78.3 points while giving up 71.7.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bulldogs have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Panthers. Drake has an assist on 42 of 66 field goals (63.6 percent) across its past three matchups while Northern Iowa has assists on 38 of 81 field goals (46.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Iowa is ranked first among MVC teams with an average of 76 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

