Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Driver who hit Oklahoma runners gets 3rd manslaughter charge

February 18, 2020 6:40 pm
 
< a min read
      

MOORE, Okla. (AP) — A man accused of striking a group of suburban Oklahoma City high school cross-country athletes with his speeding pickup truck faces an additional manslaughter charge after the death of a third student.

Prosecutors on Tuesday filed a third charge of manslaughter against 57-year-old Max Leroy Townsend, in addition to a third count of leaving the scene of a fatality accident. Kolby Crum, 18, died Saturday.

Police have said Townsend was going 79 mph (127 kph) in a 25 mph (40 kph) zone on Feb. 3 in Moore when he crossed two lanes of traffic onto the sidewalk and struck seven Moore High School students.

Rachel Freeman, 17, died on the day of the crash and Yuridia Martinez, 16, died the next day.

Advertisement

Townsend was charged earlier this month with two counts of manslaughter and two counts of leaving the scene of a fatality accident in addition to several counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident involving injury.

        Insight by EY: Experts address how they are transforming their agencies by addressing their mission and vision in this exclusive executive briefing.

Townsend remained in jail Tuesday on $1.2 million bond. Court records do not list an attorney who could speak on Townsend’s behalf.

The day before the crash, Townsend’s 28-year-old son was killed in a multi-vehicle auto accident in Moore.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
2|20 CMMC - A Small Business Forum for...
2|20 Capture the Flag
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines go hiking through Camp Wilson

Today in History

1792: Postal Service Act establishes US Post Office Department