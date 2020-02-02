Listen Live Sports

Duffy scores career-high 31, No. 21 South Dakota women win

February 2, 2020 5:22 pm
 
DENVER (AP) — Ciara Duffy scored a career-high 31 points and No. 21 South Dakota rolled past Denver 104-61 on Sunday for the Coyotes’ 10th straight victory.

Duffy was 11-of-17 shooting with five 3-pointers plus seven assists. Chloe Lamb added 18 points, Madison McKeever 11 and Hanna Sjerven 10 with nine rebounds for the Coyotes (21-2, 10-0 Summit League).

The game matched the league’s highest-scoring offenses with South Dakota passing its average of 80.9 per game and Denver (9-14, 3-7) held under its 77.2. The Coyotes beat the Pioneers 104-61 on Jan. 5.

Lauren Loven and Meghan Boyd both had four 3-pointers and 14 points for Denver. Madison Nelson added 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Pioneers made 10 3-pointers, one less than South Dakota, but couldn’t match the Coyotes in the paint where they were outscored 48-14 and outrebounded 40-24.

Denver had a two-point edge after the first quarter but the Coyotes opened the second period with a 10-0 run to take the lead for good. Duffy scored 10 points in the fourth quarter when the Coyotes outscored the Pioneers 28-9.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

