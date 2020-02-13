Duke 73, Pittsburgh 56

DUKE (14-10)

Akinbode-James 1-3 3-6 5, Odom 10-19 0-0 20, Williams 5-10 0-0 10, Gorecki 5-11 4-4 17, Lambert 2-3 0-0 6, Claude 0-3 0-0 0, Nwoke 0-1 0-0 0, Schubert 0-0 0-0 0, Baines 1-5 0-0 2, Boykin 3-9 0-0 7, Goodchild 2-6 0-0 6, Patrick 0-3 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-73 7-10 73

PITTSBURGH (4-20)

Judkins 1-5 0-0 2, Brown 5-10 1-2 11, Green 3-9 3-3 9, Hayford 2-7 2-4 6, Knight 1-6 0-0 2, Igbokwe 6-11 3-5 15, Lamark 2-5 0-0 4, Prapa 3-7 0-0 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-60 9-14 56

Duke 22 16 21 14 — 73 Pittsburgh 12 18 7 19 — 56

3-Point Goals_Duke 8-22 (Akinbode-James 0-1, Williams 0-4, Gorecki 3-5, Lambert 2-3, Baines 0-1, Boykin 1-4, Goodchild 2-4), Pittsburgh 1-13 (Green 0-6, Hayford 0-1, Knight 0-1, Lamark 0-1, Prapa 1-4). Assists_Duke 22 (Gorecki 7), Pittsburgh 11 (Hayford 4). Fouled Out_Pittsburgh Judkins. Rebounds_Duke 38 (Akinbode-James 7-9), Pittsburgh 46 (Igbokwe 8-11). Total Fouls_Duke 15, Pittsburgh 13. Technical Fouls_Pittsburgh Judkins 1. A_876.

