Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Duke 73, Pittsburgh 56

February 13, 2020 8:49 pm
 
< a min read
      

DUKE (14-10)

Akinbode-James 1-3 3-6 5, Odom 10-19 0-0 20, Williams 5-10 0-0 10, Gorecki 5-11 4-4 17, Lambert 2-3 0-0 6, Claude 0-3 0-0 0, Nwoke 0-1 0-0 0, Schubert 0-0 0-0 0, Baines 1-5 0-0 2, Boykin 3-9 0-0 7, Goodchild 2-6 0-0 6, Patrick 0-3 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-73 7-10 73

PITTSBURGH (4-20)

Judkins 1-5 0-0 2, Brown 5-10 1-2 11, Green 3-9 3-3 9, Hayford 2-7 2-4 6, Knight 1-6 0-0 2, Igbokwe 6-11 3-5 15, Lamark 2-5 0-0 4, Prapa 3-7 0-0 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-60 9-14 56

Duke 22 16 21 14 73
Pittsburgh 12 18 7 19 56

3-Point Goals_Duke 8-22 (Akinbode-James 0-1, Williams 0-4, Gorecki 3-5, Lambert 2-3, Baines 0-1, Boykin 1-4, Goodchild 2-4), Pittsburgh 1-13 (Green 0-6, Hayford 0-1, Knight 0-1, Lamark 0-1, Prapa 1-4). Assists_Duke 22 (Gorecki 7), Pittsburgh 11 (Hayford 4). Fouled Out_Pittsburgh Judkins. Rebounds_Duke 38 (Akinbode-James 7-9), Pittsburgh 46 (Igbokwe 8-11). Total Fouls_Duke 15, Pittsburgh 13. Technical Fouls_Pittsburgh Judkins 1. A_876.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Harlem Hellfighters, most awarded unit in WWI

Today in History

1903: Commerce Department created