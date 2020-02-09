Listen Live Sports

Duke 74, Miami 55

February 9, 2020 5:13 pm
 
DUKE (13-10)

Akinbode-James 1-2 1-2 3, Odom 4-8 3-4 11, Williams 7-10 1-2 16, Gorecki 3-10 6-7 13, Lambert 4-10 1-1 11, Claude 0-1 0-0 0, Nwoke 0-0 0-0 0, Schubert 0-0 0-0 0, Baines 1-1 0-0 3, Boykin 6-8 0-0 15, Goodchild 0-3 0-0 0, Patrick 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-55 12-16 74

MIAMI (12-11)

Harden 5-11 2-3 13, Jackson 2-5 0-0 4, Banks 1-3 1-2 4, Gray 9-20 4-5 27, Marshall 1-5 3-3 5, Huston 1-4 0-0 2, Roby 0-2 0-2 0, Johnson Sidi Baba 0-1 0-0 0, Mason 0-2 0-0 0, Salgues 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-55 10-15 55

Duke 21 22 14 17 74
Miami 14 15 14 12 55

3-Point Goals_Duke 8-20 (Williams 1-2, Gorecki 1-6, Lambert 2-5, Baines 1-1, Boykin 3-4, Goodchild 0-1, Patrick 0-1), Miami 7-22 (Harden 1-3, Banks 1-1, Gray 5-11, Marshall 0-2, Johnson Sidi Baba 0-1, Mason 0-2, Salgues 0-2). Assists_Duke 21 (Gorecki 7), Miami 10 (Banks 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Duke 37 (Odom 3-7), Miami 32 (Banks 3-4). Total Fouls_Duke 14, Miami 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,435.

