Duke looks to extend streak vs Fla St.

Florida State (20-3, 10-2) vs. Duke (20-3, 10-2)

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duke looks for its sixth straight conference win against Florida State. Duke’s last ACC loss came against the Louisville Cardinals 79-73 on Jan. 18. Florida State won 99-81 at home against Miami in its last outing.

FAB FRESHMEN: Duke has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Vernon Carey Jr., Cassius Stanley, Matthew Hurt and Wendell Moore Jr. have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 55 percent of all Blue Devils points over the last five games.

Advertisement

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Tre Jones has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Duke field goals over the last three games. Jones has accounted for 21 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Duke is a sterling 18-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 48.2 percent or less. The Blue Devils are 2-3 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

SIMILAR DISTRIBUTIONS: Coincidentally, both of these teams have logged assists on exactly 50 percent of all field goals over their last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Duke is ranked second among all Division I teams with an average of 83.1 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.