Duquesne 59, Fordham 54

February 16, 2020 4:03 pm
 
DUQUESNE (18-6)

Weathers 3-6 3-6 9, M.Hughes 3-5 0-0 6, Carry 1-6 2-2 4, Miller 0-3 0-0 0, Norman 4-10 0-0 11, Dunn-Martin 4-11 4-4 15, Steele 5-10 2-2 13, Buckley 0-2 0-0 0, Rotroff 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 20-53 12-16 59.

FORDHAM (7-17)

Soriano 3-6 2-3 8, C.Austin 1-5 2-2 4, Cobb 2-8 2-2 6, Colon 2-6 0-0 5, Perry 4-13 5-6 15, Portley 6-10 1-1 16, Rose 0-2 0-0 0, Gazi 0-2 0-0 0, Eyisi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-52 12-14 54.

Halftime_Duquesne 27-25. 3-Point Goals_Duquesne 7-32 (Dunn-Martin 3-8, Norman 3-8, Steele 1-5, Buckley 0-2, M.Hughes 0-2, Miller 0-2, Carry 0-5), Fordham 6-21 (Portley 3-5, Perry 2-9, Colon 1-3, C.Austin 0-2, Cobb 0-2). Rebounds_Duquesne 37 (Weathers 14), Fordham 29 (Soriano 9). Assists_Duquesne 11 (Carry 8), Fordham 10 (Colon 4). Total Fouls_Duquesne 13, Fordham 18.

