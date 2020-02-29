Duquesne 81, George Mason 78

GEORGE MASON (15-14)

Oduro 5-7 0-2 10, Wilson 6-8 0-1 14, Hartwell 4-11 2-2 12, Johnson 1-7 4-5 6, J.Miller 9-12 1-4 19, Mar 2-3 6-7 10, Calixte 2-3 1-1 5, Douglas-Stanley 0-4 2-2 2. Totals 29-55 16-24 78.

DUQUESNE (20-8)

Weathers 5-11 6-12 16, M.Hughes 5-7 2-4 12, Austin 4-6 0-0 10, Carry 5-10 10-15 23, Norman 3-6 0-0 7, Dunn-Martin 2-4 1-2 5, Rotroff 3-3 0-0 6, Steele 1-3 0-0 2, Buckley 0-0 0-0 0, A.Miller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-50 19-33 81.

Halftime_Duquesne 37-33. 3-Point Goals_George Mason 4-21 (Wilson 2-3, Hartwell 2-7, Mar 0-1, Oduro 0-1, Johnson 0-2, J.Miller 0-3, Douglas-Stanley 0-4), Duquesne 6-16 (Carry 3-5, Austin 2-4, Norman 1-3, Steele 0-1, Weathers 0-1, Dunn-Martin 0-2). Fouled Out_Wilson, J.Miller, Mar, M.Hughes. Rebounds_George Mason 35 (J.Miller 11), Duquesne 21 (Weathers 10). Assists_George Mason 12 (Hartwell 4), Duquesne 12 (Carry 4). Total Fouls_George Mason 25, Duquesne 22.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.