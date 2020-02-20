E. Illinois 63, Murray St. 60

MURRAY ST. (19-8)

Robinson 3-5 2-2 8, A.Smith 5-6 1-3 11, Brown 4-12 5-6 13, Eaves 5-9 1-2 13, D.Smith 2-6 0-0 6, Williams 2-6 0-0 4, Carter 0-5 0-0 0, Gilmore 2-4 1-2 5, Holliday 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-53 10-15 60.

E. ILLINOIS (13-14)

Matlock 0-3 0-0 0, Dixon 8-15 0-0 16, S.Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Mac.Smith 4-15 0-0 10, Wallace 8-16 1-1 20, Charles 5-8 0-0 13, Skipper-Brown 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 26-61 3-3 63.

Halftime_Murray St. 32-17. 3-Point Goals_Murray St. 4-13 (D.Smith 2-3, Eaves 2-4, Williams 0-1, Brown 0-5), E. Illinois 8-26 (Wallace 3-5, Charles 3-6, Mac.Smith 2-10, Dixon 0-1, Matlock 0-2, S.Smith 0-2). Rebounds_Murray St. 33 (A.Smith 9), E. Illinois 33 (Matlock, Dixon 7). Assists_Murray St. 12 (Brown 4), E. Illinois 9 (Mac.Smith 3). Total Fouls_Murray St. 13, E. Illinois 15. A_1,444 (5,400).

