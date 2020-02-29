Listen Live Sports

E. Illinois 70, SIU-Edwardsville 52

February 29, 2020 5:22 pm
 
E. ILLINOIS (16-14)

Matlock 4-5 0-0 10, Dixon 1-3 0-0 2, S.Smith 2-8 0-0 6, M.Smith 6-14 0-0 16, Wallace 5-12 3-6 13, Charles 6-10 1-2 17, Skipper-Brown 3-4 0-0 6, Wilson 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 27-56 4-10 70.

SIU-EDWARDSVILLE (8-23)

Jackson 4-9 0-0 9, Uzuegbunem 2-4 0-1 4, Applewhite 1-1 0-0 2, Benton 0-0 0-0 0, Williford 6-14 4-4 17, S.Wright 0-3 0-2 0, Adewunmi 4-7 0-0 9, Duling 1-3 0-0 3, Moore 0-4 4-4 4, James 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-4 0-0 0, L.Wright 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 19-50 10-13 52.

Halftime_E. Illinois 35-19. 3-Point Goals_E. Illinois 12-27 (Charles 4-7, M.Smith 4-9, Matlock 2-3, S.Smith 2-7, Wallace 0-1), SIU-Edwardsville 4-15 (Jackson 1-1, Adewunmi 1-2, Duling 1-3, Williford 1-4, Moore 0-1, Williams 0-2, S.Wright 0-2). Rebounds_E. Illinois 30 (Wallace 7), SIU-Edwardsville 34 (Jackson 6). Assists_E. Illinois 20 (S.Smith 8), SIU-Edwardsville 9 (Adewunmi, James 2). Total Fouls_E. Illinois 12, SIU-Edwardsville 15.

