E. Illinois 71, Morehead St. 65

MOREHEAD ST. (12-13)

Baker 2-6 0-0 4, Claude 6-9 2-2 14, T.Cooper 3-7 1-1 9, Thomas 4-14 1-2 9, Walker 1-11 4-5 7, Riddle 3-11 2-3 8, Bryan 2-2 0-0 4, Henson 3-8 2-2 10. Totals 24-68 12-15 65.

E. ILLINOIS (12-12)

Matlock 1-2 1-2 3, G.Dixon 3-6 0-0 6, M.Smith 4-9 1-2 11, S.Smith 2-6 2-2 6, Wallace 10-22 2-5 25, Skipper-Brown 1-4 2-2 4, Johnson 3-6 1-2 7, Charles 3-6 2-3 9, Shaw 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 11-18 71.

Halftime_E. Illinois 40-30. 3-Point Goals_Morehead St. 5-21 (Henson 2-4, T.Cooper 2-5, Walker 1-6, Baker 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Riddle 0-4), E. Illinois 6-19 (Wallace 3-7, M.Smith 2-6, Charles 1-3, S.Smith 0-3). Fouled Out_Walker. Rebounds_Morehead St. 45 (Baker, T.Cooper 8), E. Illinois 37 (Matlock, Skipper-Brown 9). Assists_Morehead St. 8 (Thomas 4), E. Illinois 9 (G.Dixon, S.Smith, Johnson 2). Total Fouls_Morehead St. 16, E. Illinois 15. A_1,515 (5,400).

