E. Illinois 72, SE Missouri 70

February 27, 2020 11:27 pm
 
E. ILLINOIS (15-14)

Matlock 1-5 1-1 3, Dixon 0-7 2-2 2, M.Smith 3-10 0-0 8, S.Smith 1-5 3-4 6, Wallace 13-24 3-4 29, Johnson 5-5 0-0 11, Charles 3-8 0-0 7, Skipper-Brown 3-3 0-2 6. Totals 29-67 9-13 72.

SE MISSOURI (7-23)

Tolbert 5-8 6-7 16, Q.Wilson 6-14 7-8 19, Caldwell 3-9 1-2 8, Hogan 6-14 0-0 14, Russell 2-5 1-2 6, Gable 1-5 0-0 3, Nicholas 1-3 0-0 2, Love 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 25-62 15-19 70.

Halftime_E. Illinois 36-26. 3-Point Goals_E. Illinois 5-20 (M.Smith 2-8, Johnson 1-1, S.Smith 1-3, Charles 1-4, Matlock 0-1, Wallace 0-3), SE Missouri 5-20 (Hogan 2-5, Russell 1-3, Caldwell 1-4, Gable 1-5, Nicholas 0-1, Q.Wilson 0-2). Fouled Out_Skipper-Brown. Rebounds_E. Illinois 32 (Matlock 7), SE Missouri 36 (Tolbert 14). Assists_E. Illinois 14 (M.Smith 5), SE Missouri 14 (Caldwell 5). Total Fouls_E. Illinois 17, SE Missouri 18. A_1,775 (6,972).

