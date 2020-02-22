E. Illinois 83, Austin Peay 80, OT

AUSTIN PEAY (19-10)

Adams 7-18 12-16 31, Butler 1-5 1-2 3, Paez 0-3 0-0 0, Abaev 2-3 1-2 5, Taylor 10-16 4-5 26, Woodard 2-3 0-0 5, Hinson 3-6 0-0 7, Silveira 1-1 0-0 2, Conteh 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 26-55 19-27 80.

E. ILLINOIS (14-14)

Matlock 3-5 0-0 6, Dixon 4-8 6-8 14, Koch 0-0 0-0 0, S.Smith 4-8 0-0 10, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Wallace 10-22 2-4 23, M.Smith 5-8 3-6 15, Skipper-Brown 2-4 5-6 9, Johnson 0-2 4-6 4, Charles 1-4 0-1 2. Totals 29-62 20-31 83.

Halftime_Austin Peay 35-34. 3-Point Goals_Austin Peay 9-18 (Adams 5-7, Taylor 2-3, Woodard 1-2, Hinson 1-4, Paez 0-2), E. Illinois 5-16 (M.Smith 2-4, S.Smith 2-5, Wallace 1-3, Matlock 0-1, Charles 0-3). Fouled Out_Abaev, Skipper-Brown. Rebounds_Austin Peay 35 (Taylor 16), E. Illinois 32 (Dixon 11). Assists_Austin Peay 12 (Paez 6), E. Illinois 13 (Johnson 4). Total Fouls_Austin Peay 23, E. Illinois 21. A_1,633 (5,400).

