E. Kentucky 70, SE Missouri 57

SE MISSOURI (4-18)

Caldwell 2-7 0-1 4, Gable 2-7 0-0 6, Hogan 0-4 0-0 0, Kao 0-1 0-0 0, Love 3-11 5-6 12, Nicholas 0-2 2-4 2, Russell 4-7 0-0 10, Tolbert 6-9 7-10 19, Wilson 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 19-52 14-21 57.

E. KENTUCKY (10-12)

Anderson 7-13 0-0 20, Balogun 0-0 1-2 1, Brown 5-16 5-6 16, Cruickshank 1-3 2-2 4, Hobbs 1-4 0-0 2, Moreno 2-8 1-2 5, T.King 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor 5-12 0-0 13. Totals 21-56 9-12 61.

Halftime_E. Kentucky 34-31. 3-Point Goals_SE Missouri 5-18 (Russell 2-5, Gable 2-6, Love 1-3, Hogan 0-1, Nicholas 0-1, Caldwell 0-2), E. Kentucky 10-32 (Anderson 6-12, Taylor 3-8, Brown 1-4, Hobbs 0-1, Cruickshank 0-2, Moreno 0-5). Rebounds_SE Missouri 36 (Tolbert 17), E. Kentucky 34 (Moreno 8). Assists_SE Missouri 13 (Russell 4), E. Kentucky 13 (Brown 5). Total Fouls_SE Missouri 17, E. Kentucky 12.

