E. Kentucky 78, Morehead St. 71

February 13, 2020 9:40 pm
 
E. KENTUCKY (13-13)

T.King 6-8 1-1 13, Moreno 5-6 0-1 12, Brown 8-16 3-3 19, Cruickshank 0-3 0-0 0, Taylor 4-9 3-3 13, Anderson 3-6 0-0 9, Hobbs 1-4 0-0 2, Balogun 5-6 0-1 10, Carmical 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-58 7-9 78.

MOREHEAD ST. (12-14)

Baker 2-3 1-2 5, Claude 11-14 1-2 23, Henson 5-11 3-5 16, Thomas 6-13 4-7 16, Walker 1-13 3-4 5, Riddle 0-8 0-0 0, Bryan 1-1 0-0 2, Dixon 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 28-67 12-20 71.

Halftime_E. Kentucky 42-37. 3-Point Goals_E. Kentucky 7-20 (Anderson 3-5, Moreno 2-3, Taylor 2-6, Hobbs 0-1, Brown 0-2, Cruickshank 0-3), Morehead St. 3-25 (Henson 3-8, Dixon 0-2, Thomas 0-2, Riddle 0-5, Walker 0-8). Rebounds_E. Kentucky 32 (Anderson 7), Morehead St. 35 (Claude, Henson, Walker 6). Assists_E. Kentucky 15 (Brown 9), Morehead St. 12 (Thomas 4). Total Fouls_E. Kentucky 16, Morehead St. 17. A_2,933 (6,500).

