E. Kentucky 80, Morehead St. 76

MOREHEAD ST. (13-18)

Baker 7-13 6-7 20, Claude 3-4 1-2 7, Henson 4-8 1-1 10, Thomas 3-8 0-0 6, Walker 6-15 2-2 17, T.Cooper 4-7 4-4 14, Bryan 1-1 0-0 2, Riddle 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 28-57 14-18 76.

E. KENTUCKY (15-16)

T.King 4-9 3-5 11, Moreno 5-8 2-2 14, Brown 6-14 5-5 17, M.Cooper 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor 5-13 4-4 16, Cruickshank 4-6 0-0 10, Hobbs 3-6 3-4 10, Balogun 0-0 2-2 2, Anderson 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 19-22 80.

Halftime_E. Kentucky 40-36. 3-Point Goals_Morehead St. 6-19 (Walker 3-8, T.Cooper 2-3, Henson 1-3, Riddle 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Baker 0-3), E. Kentucky 7-21 (Moreno 2-2, Cruickshank 2-4, Taylor 2-6, Hobbs 1-2, T.King 0-1, Brown 0-2, Anderson 0-4). Fouled Out_T.Cooper. Rebounds_Morehead St. 35 (Baker 10), E. Kentucky 29 (Moreno 8). Assists_Morehead St. 12 (Thomas 6), E. Kentucky 9 (Brown 3). Total Fouls_Morehead St. 15, E. Kentucky 17. A_3,249 (6,500).

