E. Kentucky 83, Tennessee St. 62

TENNESSEE ST. (16-12)

Johnson 5-9 0-0 10, Washington 2-5 0-0 6, Harris 7-13 1-3 18, Littlejohn 0-6 1-2 1, Marshall 3-5 1-2 9, Freeman 3-8 2-4 10, Malone 2-2 0-1 4, Egbuta 1-1 2-2 4, Jon.Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Nelson Jr. 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 7-14 62.

E. KENTUCKY (14-14)

T.King 8-10 1-1 17, Moreno 3-6 0-0 6, Jom.Brown 6-11 4-6 16, Cruickshank 2-5 0-0 5, Taylor 6-14 7-7 22, Hobbs 5-8 1-2 11, Anderson 1-8 0-0 3, Balogun 0-2 0-0 0, Carmical 0-0 0-0 0, Cooper 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 32-65 13-16 83.

Halftime_E. Kentucky 53-29. 3-Point Goals_Tennessee St. 9-23 (Harris 3-7, Marshall 2-3, Freeman 2-4, Washington 2-4, Jon.Brown 0-1, Littlejohn 0-4), E. Kentucky 6-21 (Taylor 3-6, Cooper 1-1, Cruickshank 1-4, Anderson 1-5, T.King 0-1, Jom.Brown 0-2, Moreno 0-2). Rebounds_Tennessee St. 32 (Johnson 10), E. Kentucky 28 (T.King 7). Assists_Tennessee St. 14 (Freeman 9), E. Kentucky 14 (Moreno 5). Total Fouls_Tennessee St. 12, E. Kentucky 16. A_2,975 (6,500).

