E. Michigan 66, Buffalo 62

BUFFALO (14-9)

Williams 1-7 0-0 2, Bertram 0-0 0-0 0, Graves 3-11 1-2 8, A.Johnson 3-12 1-1 9, Jordan 3-7 0-0 7, Segu 2-9 0-0 5, Mballa 5-8 6-7 16, Grant 3-6 4-4 10, Hardnett 2-2 1-1 5, Nickelberry 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-62 13-15 62.

E. MICHIGAN (12-10)

Binelli 3-11 2-2 11, Groce 6-15 1-2 14, Toure 4-5 0-2 8, Montero 2-9 5-6 9, Spottsville 3-6 5-8 11, Morgan 1-2 0-2 2, Barnes 3-6 0-0 6, Ballard 2-2 1-1 5, Dillard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 14-23 66.

Halftime_E. Michigan 35-30. 3-Point Goals_Buffalo 5-28 (A.Johnson 2-8, Jordan 1-4, Graves 1-6, Segu 1-6, Williams 0-1, Grant 0-3), E. Michigan 4-17 (Binelli 3-10, Groce 1-4, Barnes 0-1, Montero 0-2). Fouled Out_Toure. Rebounds_Buffalo 42 (Mballa 11), E. Michigan 26 (Toure, Ballard 5). Assists_Buffalo 11 (Segu 4), E. Michigan 7 (Groce, Spottsville 3). Total Fouls_Buffalo 21, E. Michigan 16. A_1,364 (8,824).

