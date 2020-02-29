E. Michigan 67, Cent. Michigan 63

CENT. MICHIGAN (13-16)

DiLeo 5-15 0-0 14, Montgomery 1-5 2-2 4, Lane 0-0 6-6 6, McKay 5-10 1-1 11, D.Morgan 7-13 0-0 16, Winston 1-3 0-0 2, Broadway 0-6 0-0 0, Burrell 2-2 1-2 5, Redman 2-3 0-0 5, Hamlet 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 10-11 63.

E. MICHIGAN (16-13)

Binelli 1-11 5-8 7, Groce 4-9 6-9 14, Toure 4-8 5-7 13, Montero 6-9 0-0 17, Spottsville 1-3 1-2 3, James 2-4 0-0 4, King 1-1 0-0 2, N.Morgan 0-5 1-2 1, Barnes 1-1 0-0 2, Ballard 1-1 0-0 2, Dillard 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-54 18-28 67.

Halftime_Cent. Michigan 33-24. 3-Point Goals_Cent. Michigan 7-22 (DiLeo 4-8, D.Morgan 2-7, Redman 1-2, Montgomery 0-1, Broadway 0-2, Winston 0-2), E. Michigan 5-23 (Montero 5-7, James 0-2, N.Morgan 0-2, Groce 0-3, Binelli 0-9). Rebounds_Cent. Michigan 37 (Montgomery 16), E. Michigan 32 (Toure 14). Assists_Cent. Michigan 12 (Lane, D.Morgan 3), E. Michigan 9 (Groce, Spottsville 3). Total Fouls_Cent. Michigan 20, E. Michigan 14. A_1,640 (8,824).

