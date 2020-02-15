Listen Live Sports

E. Michigan 69, W. Michigan 51

February 15, 2020 4:57 pm
 
W. MICHIGAN (11-14)

Johnson 6-11 5-6 17, Wright 3-5 2-2 8, Artis White 1-4 0-0 3, Flowers 3-12 2-2 10, Whitens 2-4 1-2 6, Cruz 2-3 0-0 5, Printy 0-3 0-0 0, Barrs 0-1 0-0 0, Emilien 1-1 0-0 2, Boyer-Richard 0-0 0-2 0, Ikongshul 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Toliver 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-44 10-14 51.

E. MICHIGAN (14-11)

Binelli 2-7 0-0 6, Groce 1-4 0-0 2, Toure 8-8 1-2 17, Montero 1-3 2-2 4, Spottsville 4-7 2-4 10, Morgan 5-12 3-3 15, James 6-10 0-2 15, King 0-0 0-0 0, Ballard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-51 8-13 69.

Halftime_E. Michigan 39-26. 3-Point Goals_W. Michigan 5-19 (Flowers 2-8, Cruz 1-2, Whitens 1-2, Artis White 1-4, Printy 0-3), E. Michigan 7-20 (James 3-5, Morgan 2-6, Binelli 2-7, Groce 0-1, Montero 0-1). Fouled Out_Spottsville. Rebounds_W. Michigan 24 (Johnson 7), E. Michigan 22 (Toure 6). Assists_W. Michigan 11 (Artis White, Flowers 3), E. Michigan 13 (Groce 6). Total Fouls_W. Michigan 14, E. Michigan 17. A_4,324 (8,824).

