E. Michigan seeks revenge on Ball State

February 20, 2020 3:30 pm
 
1 min read
      

Eastern Michigan (15-11, 5-8) vs. Ball State (14-12, 7-6)

John E. Worthen Arena, Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan seeks revenge on Ball State after dropping the first matchup in Ypsilanti. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 14, when the Cardinals outshot Eastern Michigan 42.6 percent to 32.1 percent and had five fewer turnovers on their way to a 69-52 victory.

STEPPING UP: Tahjai Teague has put up 14.8 points and nine rebounds to lead the way for the Cardinals. Ishmael El-Amin is also a primary contributor, putting up 14 points per game. The Eagles have been led by Boubacar Toure, who is averaging 10.8 points and 9.1 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jarron Coleman has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Ball State field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 25 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Ball State is 0-8 when opposing teams score 70 or more points. Eastern Michigan is a perfect 8-0 when its offense scores at least 69 points and has averaged 70.7 points per game over its last three.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Eastern Michigan’s Thomas Binelli has attempted 131 3-pointers and connected on 31.3 percent of them, and is 10 for 26 over his past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Eastern Michigan defense has allowed only 62.1 points per game to opponents, which is the 22nd-lowest figure in the country. The Ball State offense has put up just 69.1 points through 26 games (ranked 218th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

