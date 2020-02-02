E. Washington 59, Sacramento St. 54

E. WASHINGTON (14-6)

Aiken 2-6 0-0 4, Peatling 5-13 1-1 12, Davison 7-18 7-8 23, Perry 1-2 0-0 3, Rouse 3-8 4-4 13, Magnuson 0-3 0-0 0, J.Groves 0-0 2-2 2, T.Groves 1-1 0-0 2, Robertson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-51 14-15 59.

SACRAMENTO ST. (11-8)

Mauriohooho-Le’afa 3-8 2-3 10, Patton 4-10 3-3 11, Esposito 4-9 0-0 8, Davis 2-5 1-2 5, Fowler 2-6 3-4 7, Nwachukwu 2-5 0-0 4, Bridges 1-1 0-0 2, Jacobs 3-7 0-0 7, FitzPatrick 0-2 0-0 0, McCullough 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 9-12 54.

Halftime_Sacramento St. 28-27. 3-Point Goals_E. Washington 7-17 (Rouse 3-5, Davison 2-5, Peatling 1-2, Perry 1-2, Aiken 0-3), Sacramento St. 3-15 (Mauriohooho-Le’afa 2-7, Jacobs 1-3, FitzPatrick 0-1, Davis 0-2, Esposito 0-2). Fouled Out_Peatling. Rebounds_E. Washington 29 (Aiken 9), Sacramento St. 30 (Esposito 7). Assists_E. Washington 13 (Peatling 5), Sacramento St. 15 (Mauriohooho-Le’afa 5). Total Fouls_E. Washington 13, Sacramento St. 15. A_828 (1,012).

