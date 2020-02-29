Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

E. Washington 68, N. Colorado 64

February 29, 2020 11:19 pm
 
< a min read
      

E. WASHINGTON (21-8)

Peatling 9-18 2-5 20, Davison 10-22 4-7 24, Magnuson 7-12 0-0 16, Perry 0-1 0-0 0, Aiken 2-5 2-2 7, Rouse 0-0 0-0 0, Robertson 0-1 0-0 0, T.Groves 0-0 1-2 1, J.Groves 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 9-16 68.

N. COLORADO (20-9)

Jockuch 2-4 0-0 4, Harris 3-9 0-0 9, Hume 4-13 2-4 11, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Radebaugh 8-24 2-4 21, Edwards 5-6 1-3 11, Masten 3-6 2-4 8, McCobb 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-64 7-15 64.

Halftime_N. Colorado 37-32. 3-Point Goals_E. Washington 3-11 (Magnuson 2-4, Aiken 1-2, Peatling 0-1, Robertson 0-1, Davison 0-3), N. Colorado 7-23 (Harris 3-8, Radebaugh 3-8, Hume 1-5, Masten 0-1, McCobb 0-1). Rebounds_E. Washington 36 (Aiken 12), N. Colorado 35 (Hume 8). Assists_E. Washington 4 (Peatling 3), N. Colorado 11 (Radebaugh 7). Total Fouls_E. Washington 17, N. Colorado 15. A_2,582 (2,734).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|4 Splunk GovSummit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen stationed in Japan paint mural to honor fallen comrades

Today in History

1829: Andrew Jackson holds wild 'open house' for inauguration