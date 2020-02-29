E. Washington 68, N. Colorado 64

E. WASHINGTON (21-8)

Peatling 9-18 2-5 20, Davison 10-22 4-7 24, Magnuson 7-12 0-0 16, Perry 0-1 0-0 0, Aiken 2-5 2-2 7, Rouse 0-0 0-0 0, Robertson 0-1 0-0 0, T.Groves 0-0 1-2 1, J.Groves 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 9-16 68.

N. COLORADO (20-9)

Jockuch 2-4 0-0 4, Harris 3-9 0-0 9, Hume 4-13 2-4 11, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Radebaugh 8-24 2-4 21, Edwards 5-6 1-3 11, Masten 3-6 2-4 8, McCobb 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-64 7-15 64.

Halftime_N. Colorado 37-32. 3-Point Goals_E. Washington 3-11 (Magnuson 2-4, Aiken 1-2, Peatling 0-1, Robertson 0-1, Davison 0-3), N. Colorado 7-23 (Harris 3-8, Radebaugh 3-8, Hume 1-5, Masten 0-1, McCobb 0-1). Rebounds_E. Washington 36 (Aiken 12), N. Colorado 35 (Hume 8). Assists_E. Washington 4 (Peatling 3), N. Colorado 11 (Radebaugh 7). Total Fouls_E. Washington 17, N. Colorado 15. A_2,582 (2,734).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.